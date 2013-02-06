US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street dips amid lack of fresh incentives

NEW YORK Feb 6 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as investors found few fresh trading incentives to keep pushing equities higher following a 1-percent rally in the previous session that lifted the S&P 500 to five-year highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 43.12 points, or 0.31 percent, at 13,936.18. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.41 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,506.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.43 points, or 0.36 percent, at 3,160.15.