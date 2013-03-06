US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street climbs at open on ADP data

UPDATE 1-Toshiba shareholders agree to split off chip unit, paving way for sale
* Chip unit put up for auction after woes at Westinghouse mounted
NEW YORK, March 6 Wall Street rose at the open on Wednesday, advancing its rally a day after the Dow hit a new record high as hiring by companies rose strongly last month.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 33.79 points, or 0.24 percent, to 14,287.56. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 4.14 points, or 0.27 percent, to 1,543.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 7.91 points, or 0.25 percent, to 3,232.04.
* Chip unit put up for auction after woes at Westinghouse mounted
* Announced on Wednesday the issuance of all the warrants for convertible notes with warrants in the frame of the flexible financing line for a total of 10 million euros ($10.75 million)
* says proposes Jeanette Horan and Edward Kozel to be elected as new members of the board of directors