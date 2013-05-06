US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as market pauses after rally

NEW YORK May 6 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Monday as investors paused after stocks hit record highs last week, with the S&P 500 up more than 13 percent so far this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 12.51 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,961.45. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.01 point at 1,614.41. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.47 points, or 0.10 percent, at 3,382.10.