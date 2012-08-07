US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St up at open on central bank action hopes

BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings releases weekly net asset value
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd releases regular weekly net asset value as of 21 February 2017
NEW YORK Aug 7 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 topping 1,400 for the first time since May 3, on expectations the European Central Bank will act soon to contain the bloc's credit crisis.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 47.61 points, or 0.36 percent, to 13,165.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 5.83 points, or 0.42 percent, to 1,400.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 13.64 points, or 0.46 percent, to 3,003.55.
* Sierra Metals to spin out Cautivo mining as new public entity
* Legacy Reserves Lp announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 results and 2017 guidance