US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St up at open on central bank action hopes

NEW YORK Aug 7 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 topping 1,400 for the first time since May 3, on expectations the European Central Bank will act soon to contain the bloc's credit crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 47.61 points, or 0.36 percent, to 13,165.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 5.83 points, or 0.42 percent, to 1,400.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 13.64 points, or 0.46 percent, to 3,003.55.

