版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 7日 星期五 21:37 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Stocks flat at open after payrolls

NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday as investors weighed the chances a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report will spur the Federal Reserve to launch another round of economic stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 13.71 points, or 0.10 percent, at 13,305.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 2.84 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,434.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 5.62 points, or 0.18 percent, at 3,130.19.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐