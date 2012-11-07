版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 7日 星期三 22:36 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street down after Obama reelection, Draghi remarks

NEW YORK Nov 7 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday in the wake of Barack Obama's reelection as U.S. president as comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi underscored the weakness in Europe's economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 118.58 points, or 0.90 percent, at 13,127.10. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 13.99 points, or 0.98 percent, at 1,414.40. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 38.66 points, or 1.28 percent, at 2,973.27.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐