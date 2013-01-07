版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 7日 星期一 22:32 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Stocks dip at open after 5-year high

NEW YORK Jan 7 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday as markets consolidated after the S&P 500 closed Friday at a five-year high and before this week's start of earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average shed 13.37 points, or 0.10 percent, at 13,421.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 3.77 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,462.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 12.13 points, or 0.39 percent, at 3,089.53.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐