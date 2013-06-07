版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after payrolls

NEW YORK, June 7 Wall Street was opened higher on Friday after a jobs report suggested the economy still needs the Federal Reserve's support, which quelled fears that the Fed will end its stimulus efforts sooner than expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 65.04 points, or 0.43 percent, to 15,105.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 7.66 points, or 0.47 percent, to 1,630.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 13.20 points, or 0.39 percent, to 3,437.25.
