US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens down on Europe concerns

NEW YORK May 8 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as Greece struggled to form a new government, worrying markets that a new phase of the region's debt crisis was brewing.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 49.58 points, or 0.38 percent, at 12,958.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 6.45 points, or 0.47 percent, at 1,363.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index took off 19.40 points, or 0.66 percent, at 2,938.36.