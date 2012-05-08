版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 8日 星期二 21:34 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens down on Europe concerns

NEW YORK May 8 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as Greece struggled to form a new government, worrying markets that a new phase of the region's debt crisis was brewing.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 49.58 points, or 0.38 percent, at 12,958.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 6.45 points, or 0.47 percent, at 1,363.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index took off 19.40 points, or 0.66 percent, at 2,938.36.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐