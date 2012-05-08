US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens down on Europe concerns

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
NEW YORK May 8 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as Greece struggled to form a new government, worrying markets that a new phase of the region's debt crisis was brewing.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 49.58 points, or 0.38 percent, at 12,958.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 6.45 points, or 0.47 percent, at 1,363.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index took off 19.40 points, or 0.66 percent, at 2,938.36.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.