US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on Spanish bank uncertainty

NEW YORK, June 8 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Friday as investors erred on the side of caution ahead of a weekend expected to bring new developments in Spain's banking crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 40.76 points, or 0.33 percent, to 12,420.20. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.39 points, or 0.33 percent, to 1,310.60. The Nasdaq Composite lost 10.81 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,820.21.