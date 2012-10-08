版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St down after World Bank's Asia outlook

NEW YORK Oct 8 U.S. stocks fell on Monday after the World Bank cut its growth forecasts for East Asia, underscoring concerns about the global economic climate and corporate profits on the cusp of the kickoff of the quarterly earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 41.40 points, or 0.30 percent, at 13,568.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.14 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,455.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 16.92 points, or 0.54 percent, at 3,119.27.

