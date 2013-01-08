US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips as earnings season begins

NEW YORK Jan 8 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday at the start of an earnings season that is expected to show sluggish corporate growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 26.42 points, or 0.20 percent, at 13,357.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.23 points, or 0.15 percent, at 1,459.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.94 points, or 0.03 percent, at 3,097.87.