版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 8日 星期一 21:39 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips at open, defensive sectors fall

NEW YORK, April 8 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Monday, following the S&P 500's largest weekly decline this year, with defensive sectors weighing the most on the benchmark index.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 22.65 points or 0.16 percent, to 14,542.6, the S&P 500 lost 0.87 point or 0.06 percent, to 1,552.41 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.96 points or 0.12 percent, to 3,207.82.

Telecommunications, healthcare and utilities were the worst performing sectors on the S&P.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐