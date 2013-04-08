US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips at open, defensive sectors fall

METALS-Copper firms as dollar dips after strikes on Syria
SYDNEY, April 7 London copper firmed in early trading in Asia on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria.
NEW YORK, April 8 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Monday, following the S&P 500's largest weekly decline this year, with defensive sectors weighing the most on the benchmark index.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 22.65 points or 0.16 percent, to 14,542.6, the S&P 500 lost 0.87 point or 0.06 percent, to 1,552.41 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.96 points or 0.12 percent, to 3,207.82.
Telecommunications, healthcare and utilities were the worst performing sectors on the S&P.
SYDNEY, April 7 London copper firmed in early trading in Asia on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria.
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
* Asia shares, S&P 500 futures down as investors avoid risk trades