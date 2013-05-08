US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat as S&P, Dow near highs

BRIEF-UK's CMA says accepts undertakings for Mastercard and Vocalink deal
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
NEW YORK May 8 Wall Street opened little changed on Wednesday as investors found little reason to push shares decisively one way or the other, following gains that took indexes to fresh highs a day earlier.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 21.46 points, or 0.14 percent, at 15,034.74. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.18 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,623.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.70 points, or 0.11 percent, at 3,392.92.
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.