US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises on economy hopes

NEW YORK, July 8 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Monday as Friday's stronger-than-expected payrolls report signaled the U.S. economy is on strong footing before the start of quarterly earnings reports.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 72.64 points or 0.48 percent, to 15,208.48, the S&P 500 gained 8.25 points or 0.51 percent, to 1,640.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.87 points or 0.43 percent, to 3,494.25.
