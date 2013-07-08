US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises on economy hopes

BRIEF-UPS expanded global dangerous goods shipping program
* Expanded its global dangerous goods shipping program by adding more than 400 new commodities
NEW YORK, July 8 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Monday as Friday's stronger-than-expected payrolls report signaled the U.S. economy is on strong footing before the start of quarterly earnings reports.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 72.64 points or 0.48 percent, to 15,208.48, the S&P 500 gained 8.25 points or 0.51 percent, to 1,640.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.87 points or 0.43 percent, to 3,494.25.
* Expanded its global dangerous goods shipping program by adding more than 400 new commodities
April 12 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems LLC:
LONDON, April 12 Copper eased to one-month lows on Wednesday, shrugging off a tentative recovery in broader financial markets as geopolitical tensions and fading hopes for a boost to U.S. demand pressured prices.