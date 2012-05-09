版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides 1 percent at open

NEW YORK May 9 U.S. stocks fell sharply at the open on Wednesday as political uncertainty hung over Greece and concerns arose over the frail state of Spanish banks.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 113.87 points, or 0.88 percent, to 12,818.22. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 13.77 points, or 1.01 percent, to 1,349.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 32.32 points, or 1.10 percent, to 2,913.95.

