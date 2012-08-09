US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Stocks little changed at 4-month highs

BRIEF-Zadar arranges $2 mln strategic non-brokered private placement
* Zadar arranges $2m strategic non-brokered private placement
NEW YORK Aug 9 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as hopes about European Central Bank action to tackle the bloc's crisis grew stale, giving way to angst after European and U.S. equity benchmarks hit multi-month highs.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 13.01 points, or 0.10 percent, to 13,162.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 1.75 points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,400.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.89 points, or 0.03 percent, to 3,012.14.
* Zadar arranges $2m strategic non-brokered private placement
* Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common shares
HONG KONG, March 2 A subsidiary of BlackRock Inc has become the first United States-based asset manager to be awarded a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota to invest in China's capital markets.