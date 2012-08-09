版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Stocks little changed at 4-month highs

NEW YORK Aug 9 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as hopes about European Central Bank action to tackle the bloc's crisis grew stale, giving way to angst after European and U.S. equity benchmarks hit multi-month highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 13.01 points, or 0.10 percent, to 13,162.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 1.75 points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,400.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.89 points, or 0.03 percent, to 3,012.14.

