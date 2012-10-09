版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges lower before earnings

NEW YORK Oct 9 U.S. stocks edged lower after the open on Tuesday with investors having little reason to buy equities after the recent rally as they waited for the start later on Tuesday of the U.S. quarterly earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 22.73 points, or 0.17 percent, at 13,560.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.27 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,453.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 9.84 points, or 0.32 percent, at 3,102.52.

