US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges lower before earnings

BRIEF-IHS Markit reaffirms guidance
* Reaffirms and expects FY17 revenue in a range of $3.490 billion to $3.560 billion
NEW YORK Oct 9 U.S. stocks edged lower after the open on Tuesday with investors having little reason to buy equities after the recent rally as they waited for the start later on Tuesday of the U.S. quarterly earnings season.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 22.73 points, or 0.17 percent, at 13,560.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.27 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,453.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 9.84 points, or 0.32 percent, at 3,102.52.
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co- board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on class A common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. FDA accepts Biologics License Application (BLA) for Mylan and Biocon's proposed biosimilar pegfilgrastim for review