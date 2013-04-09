US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks up on China data, earnings eyed

NEW YORK, April 9 U.S. stocks edged higher at the open on Tuesday after encouraging economic data from China, while investors braced for corporate earnings that are expected to show only modest growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 16.74 points or 0.11 percent, to 14,630.22, the S&P 500 gained 2.52 points or 0.16 percent, to 1,565.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.32 points or 0.2 percent, to 3,228.58.