版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 9日 星期二 21:34 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks up on China data, earnings eyed

NEW YORK, April 9 U.S. stocks edged higher at the open on Tuesday after encouraging economic data from China, while investors braced for corporate earnings that are expected to show only modest growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 16.74 points or 0.11 percent, to 14,630.22, the S&P 500 gained 2.52 points or 0.16 percent, to 1,565.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.32 points or 0.2 percent, to 3,228.58.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐