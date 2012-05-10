US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up after recent weakness

NEW YORK May 10 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Thursday as recent weakness sent investors looking for bargains, with the S&P 500 appearing to find support after hitting a two-month low in the prior session.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 49.27 points, or 0.38 percent, to 12,884.33. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 8.85 points, or 0.65 percent, to 1,363.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 13.17 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,947.88.