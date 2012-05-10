HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 21 at 8 p.m. EST/Feb 22 0100 GMT
Feb 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
NEW YORK May 10 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Thursday as recent weakness sent investors looking for bargains, with the S&P 500 appearing to find support after hitting a two-month low in the prior session.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 49.27 points, or 0.38 percent, to 12,884.33. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 8.85 points, or 0.65 percent, to 1,363.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 13.17 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,947.88.
Feb 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
Feb 16 The activist investor targeting U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp. said in a letter to the company's board on Thursday that he was willing to adjust certain demands as long as his CEO candidate was guaranteed a four-year contract.