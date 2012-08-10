版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 10日 星期五 21:34 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St dips at open on China data

NEW YORK Aug 10 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday after a far weaker-than-expected rate of growth in Chinese exports, but the S&P 500 remained on track to post its fifth straight week of gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 38.56 points, or 0.29 percent, to 13,126.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 4.24 points, or 0.30 percent, to 1,398.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 9.31 points, or 0.31 percent, to 3,009.33.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐