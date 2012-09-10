US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street edges lower at open

NEW YORK, Sept 10 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Monday, as the benchmark S&P 500 pulled back from its best weekly performance since June after data in China increased worries over a slowing global economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 5.33 points, or 0.04 percent, at 13,301.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.32 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,436.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 4.99 points, or 0.16 percent, at 3,131.43.