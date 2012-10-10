版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 10日 星期三 21:35 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat on mixed earnings reports

NEW YORK Oct 10 U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday as earnings season began mixed, with Alcoa Inc warning on slowing aluminum consumption but Yum Brands raising its outlook.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 19.35 points, or 0.14 percent, at 13,454.18. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.52 point, or 0.04 percent, at 1,440.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.06 points, or 0.03 percent, at 3,063.96.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐