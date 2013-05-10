US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street edges higher at open, energy off

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
NEW YORK May 10 U.S. stocks rose at open on Friday, with indexes on track to post another strong week after repeatedly scaling new highs over the past several days, though a drop in energy shares limited the advance.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.73 points or 0.14 percent, to 15,104.35, the S&P 500 gained 3.29 points or 0.2 percent, to 1,629.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.45 points or 0.37 percent, to 3,421.62.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.