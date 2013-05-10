版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street edges higher at open, energy off

NEW YORK May 10 U.S. stocks rose at open on Friday, with indexes on track to post another strong week after repeatedly scaling new highs over the past several days, though a drop in energy shares limited the advance.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.73 points or 0.14 percent, to 15,104.35, the S&P 500 gained 3.29 points or 0.2 percent, to 1,629.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.45 points or 0.37 percent, to 3,421.62.
