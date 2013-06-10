版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after credit outlook revised up

NEW YORK, June 10 U.S. stocks rose on Monday after rating agency Standard & Poor's revised its U.S. credit outlook higher and as last week's employment report eased investor jitters that the Federal Reserve could slow the pace of its stimulus efforts in the very near term.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 27.30 points, or 0.18 percent, at 15,275.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.09 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,646.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.45 points, or 0.10 percent, at 3,472.66.
