US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat ahead of Fed minutes

NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as traders awaited the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting for clues on the Fed's next move regarding economic stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23.71 points or 0.15 percent to 15,324.05, the S&P 500 lost 0.01 points or 0 percent to 1,652.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.86 points or 0.05 percent to 3,506.12.