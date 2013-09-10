US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends rally on China data, Syria option

NEW YORK, Sept 10 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Tuesday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a sixth day of gains, following further upbeat economic data from China and as an alternative solution emerged to a possible Western military strike against Syria.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.07 points or 0.46 percent, to 15,132.19, the S&P 500 gained 7.56 points or 0.45 percent, to 1,679.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.08 points or 0.49 percent, to 3,724.263.