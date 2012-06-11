US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St rises at open on Spain aid

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Campbell Soup's quarterly sales miss estimates
Feb 17 Campbell Soup Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Friday, hurt by weak demand for its V8 beverages, broth and condensed soups.
NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Monday after euro zone finance ministers agreed on an aid package to help Spain, but worries persisted over the upcoming Greek election and the global growth outlook.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 93.32 points, or 0.74 percent, to 12,647.52. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 9.80 points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,335.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 23.28 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,881.70.
Feb 17 Campbell Soup Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Friday, hurt by weak demand for its V8 beverages, broth and condensed soups.
* On Feb 10, co, Behringer Harvard Multifamily Advisors I Llc agreed to settle claims asserted in litigation - SEC filing
* Qtrly total revenue $177.2 million versus $163.8 million last year