版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 11日 星期一 21:34 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St rises at open on Spain aid

NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Monday after euro zone finance ministers agreed on an aid package to help Spain, but worries persisted over the upcoming Greek election and the global growth outlook.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 93.32 points, or 0.74 percent, to 12,647.52. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 9.80 points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,335.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 23.28 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,881.70.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐