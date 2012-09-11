US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat ahead of Fed

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
NEW YORK, Sept 11 U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday as investors exercised caution ahead of possible policy action from the Federal Reserve and a key decision by a German court.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 25.71 points, or 0.19 percent, at 13,280.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.68 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,430.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.77 points, or 0.06 percent, at 3,105.79.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.