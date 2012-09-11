版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 11日 星期二 21:33 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat ahead of Fed

NEW YORK, Sept 11 U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday as investors exercised caution ahead of possible policy action from the Federal Reserve and a key decision by a German court.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 25.71 points, or 0.19 percent, at 13,280.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.68 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,430.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.77 points, or 0.06 percent, at 3,105.79.

