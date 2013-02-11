US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as market takes a breather

BRIEF-Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
NEW YORK Feb 11 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower as the market took a breather with the S&P 500 index near a record high, while low volume could make trading volatile and exaggerate moves.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 23.46 points, or 0.17 percent, at 13,969.51. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.99 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,515.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.86 points, or 0.06 percent, at 3,192.01.
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04062017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: RBI releases monetary policy statement in Mumbai.
TOKYO, April 6 Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled to a four-month low on Thursday morning after U.S. shares tumbled overnight on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve may start cutting its king-sized balance sheet earlier than expected.