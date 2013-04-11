版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as techs offset jobs data

NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. stocks opened mostly flat on Thursday as gains following upbeat job market numbers were offset by declines in technology companies triggered by weak data on personal computer sales.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 3.24 points or 0.02 percent, to 14,799, the S&P 500 lost 1.03 points or 0.06 percent, to 1,586.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.46 points or 0.29 percent, to 3,287.79.
