US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps at open after Bernanke reassures

NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. stocks jumped 1 percent at the opening bell on Thursday after comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke indicated the central bank was unlikely to scale back its stimulus measures earlier than expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 155.81 points, or 1.02 percent, to 15,447.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 16.91 points, or 1.02 percent, to 1,669.53. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 38.19 points, or 1.08 percent, to 3,558.95.