版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 12日 星期五 04:05 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps; Dow and S&P end at new highs

NEW YORK, July 11 The S&P 500 and Dow industrials closed at record highs on Thursday, a day after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reasserted that monetary policy will remain accommodative for some time.

The Nasdaq ended at its highest close since October 2000.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 169.72 points or 1.11 percent, to 15,461.38, the S&P 500 gained 22.46 points or 1.36 percent, to 1,675.08 and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.55 points or 1.63 percent, to 3,578.3.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐