US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up as Spain, Greece in focus

NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday as investors continued to scrutinize a bailout plan for Spanish banks and prepare for critical weekend elections in Greece.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 29.90 points, or 0.24 percent, to 12,441.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 3.15 points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,312.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 11.66 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,821.39.