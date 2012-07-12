版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open on economy fears

NEW YORK, July 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as data pointing to an improvement in the labor market did little to alleviate investor pessimism about a faltering global economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 73.60 points, or 0.58 percent, to 12,530.93. The S&P 500 Index dropped 9.96 points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,331.49. The Nasdaq Composite lost 25.69 points, or 0.89 percent, to 2,862.29.

