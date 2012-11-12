版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 12日 星期一 22:36 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up at opening on China data

NEW YORK Nov 12 U.S. stock indexes rose at the open on Monday, coming off the worst weekly drop since early June, on upbeat economic data from China. But gains were muted by remaining concerns about the growth outlook in the United States and Europe.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 4.61 points, or 0.04 percent, to 12,820.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 2.09 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,381.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 10.39 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,915.27.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐