US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up at opening on China data

BRIEF-Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
NEW YORK Nov 12 U.S. stock indexes rose at the open on Monday, coming off the worst weekly drop since early June, on upbeat economic data from China. But gains were muted by remaining concerns about the growth outlook in the United States and Europe.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 4.61 points, or 0.04 percent, to 12,820.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 2.09 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,381.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 10.39 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,915.27.
* to take 20 percent stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group
QUITO, Feb 20 Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno was within striking distance of winning the first round of Ecuador's presidential election on Monday, as the Andean country's electoral body counted ballots late into the night.