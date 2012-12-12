版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher ahead of Fed announcement

NEW YORK Dec 12 Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday, after five straight days of gains, as investors anticipated the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce a fresh stimulus plan to support the economy at the end of a two-day monetary policy meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 25.24 points, or 0.19 percent, to 13,273.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 3.72 points, or 0.26 percent, to 1,431.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 9.97 points, or 0.33 percent, to 3,032.27.

