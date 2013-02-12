版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St opens flat with Obama speech on deck

NEW YORK Feb 12 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Tuesday, hovering near multi-year highs as traders awaited President Barack Obama's State of the Union address.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 4.53 points, or 0.03 percent, to 13,975.77. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 0.28 point, or 0.02 percent, to 1,517.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 2.20 points, or 0.07 percent, to 3,189.80.
