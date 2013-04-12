US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips on sales data, banks weigh

European shares end flat as commodity stocks rise but autos fall
* Auto index ends at lowest close in 8 weeks (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Friday after retail sales unexpectedly dropped last month and as results from major banks failed to impress investors.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 45.85 points or 0.31 percent, to 14,819.29, the S&P 500 lost 5.89 points or 0.37 percent, to 1,587.48 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.05 points or 0.3 percent, to 3,290.11.
Despite the drop, the S&P was on track to post its best week since the first one of the year.
* Auto index ends at lowest close in 8 weeks (Adds details, closing prices)
* JAB is world's No.1 pure-play coffee maker by volume (Adds Breakingviews link)
April 5 Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power Inc said Amazon.com Inc had acquired the right to buy up to 23 percent of the company and that it would supply batteries to power forklifts used by the online retailer in its warehouses.