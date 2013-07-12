US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St flat, at record high, as UPS offsets banks

Cleveland police seek man who broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.
NEW YORK, July 12 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Friday after closing at a record high a day earlier, as rosy results from JPMorgan and Wells Fargo were offset by a profit warning from UPS.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 13.67 points, or 0.09 percent, to 15,474.59, the S&P 500 lost 0.01 points, or 0 percent, to 1,675.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.19 points or 0.06 percent, to 3,580.49.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.
WASHINGTON/BOSTON, April 16 In a White House marked by infighting, top economic aide Gary Cohn, a Democrat and former Goldman Sachs banker, is muscling aside some of President Donald Trump's hard-right advisers to push more moderate, business-friendly economic policies.
* Tech’s growing sway on Wall Street: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oYIpgQ