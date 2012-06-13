US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St falls at open after data

BRIEF-Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Q4 earnings per share $2.01
* Nationstar reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday after retail sales fell for a second straight month and producer prices dropped more sharply than expected.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 41.32 points, or 0.33 percent, to 12,532.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 6.75 points, or 0.51 percent, to 1,317.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 14.22 points, or 0.50 percent, to 2,828.85.
* Nationstar reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
LONDON, Feb 22 Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe warned on Wednesday that requiring financial instruments to be cleared in a country that uses the currency in which they are denominated would bump up costs and splinter markets.
* Reports sales and earnings for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2016