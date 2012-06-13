版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St falls at open after data

NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday after retail sales fell for a second straight month and producer prices dropped more sharply than expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 41.32 points, or 0.33 percent, to 12,532.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 6.75 points, or 0.51 percent, to 1,317.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 14.22 points, or 0.50 percent, to 2,828.85.

