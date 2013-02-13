版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 13日 星期三 22:36 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St up modestly, extends recent rally

| NEW YORK

NEW YORK Feb 13 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Wednesday, extending a recent advance that lifted benchmark indexes to multi-year highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 2.99 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,021.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.88 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,522.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.14 points, or 0.29 percent, at 3,195.63.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐