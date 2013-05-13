版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 13日 星期一 21:35 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street edges lower at open

NEW YORK May 13 U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as indexes retreated from record highs in the previous session, though an unexpected rise in retail sales data for April helped to limit losses.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 41.10 points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,077.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.70 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,630.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 6.11 points, or 0.18 percent, at 3,430.47.
