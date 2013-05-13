US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street edges lower at open

Ciber files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
April 10 Information technology company Ciber Inc said on Monday that it and some of its U.S. units filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in the U.S. bankruptcy court in the District of Delaware.
NEW YORK May 13 U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as indexes retreated from record highs in the previous session, though an unexpected rise in retail sales data for April helped to limit losses.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 41.10 points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,077.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.70 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,630.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 6.11 points, or 0.18 percent, at 3,430.47.
April 10 Information technology company Ciber Inc said on Monday that it and some of its U.S. units filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in the U.S. bankruptcy court in the District of Delaware.
SEOUL, April 10 Korea East West Power Co Ltd (EWP) has bought 60,000 tonnes of coal for May shipping via a tender that closed on Thursday, a source from the utility said on Monday. The utility purchased the coal products from South Africa, the source said, but declined to give price and seller details. Other details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES(M/T) ORIGIN SPECIFICATION(NCV) SHIPPING SCHEDULE 60,000 S.Africa min. 4,170 kcal/kg May 10-
* Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in delaware court – court filing