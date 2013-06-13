版本:
2013年 6月 13日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat after data

NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as encouraging economic data offset concerns that central bank stimulus measures may be wound down earlier than expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.15 points, or 0.00 percent, at 14,995.08. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.63 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,611.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.90 points, or 0.06 percent, at 3,398.53.
