US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St edges up at open; Greece eyed

NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks edged up at the open on Thursday as investors brushed off a weak read on the labor market as uncertainty ahead of elections in Greece continued to be the overriding factor in equities.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 28.83 points, or 0.23 percent, to 12,525.21. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 2.85 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,317.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.28 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,819.89.

