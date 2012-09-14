US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after Fed plan

NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a fourth straight gain in the wake of an aggressive plan by the Federal Reserve to stimulate the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 29.66 points, or 0.22 percent, at 13,569.52. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.74 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,463.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 11.24 points, or 0.36 percent, at 3,167.07.