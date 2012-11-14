版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Cisco leads Wall Street higher at open

NEW YORK Nov 14 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Wednesday, after a series of weak sessions, as strong earnings from technology bellwether Cisco and two retail chains boosted sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 14.63 points, or 0.11 percent, to 12,770.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 2.83 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,377.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 12.29 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,896.18.

