2012年 12月 14日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St dips at open on "cliff" overhang

NEW YORK Dec 14 Wall Street dipped at the open on Friday as investors digested the latest round of economic data, while concerns about a lack of progress by politicians in ongoing fiscal negotiations remained at the forefront.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 7.22 points, or 0.05 percent, to 13,163.50. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 3.65 points, or 0.26 percent, to 1,415.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 16.49 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,975.67.

