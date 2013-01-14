版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St edges lower at open as Apple drags

NEW YORK Jan 14 U.S. stocks edged lower at the open on Monday as shares of Apple were weighed down by demand concerns, while investors faced a busy week for corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 0.39 point to 13,488.04. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 1.89 points, or 0.13 percent, to 1,470.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 11.34 points, or 0.36 percent, to 3,114.30.
