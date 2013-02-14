版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on Europe data but deals support

NEW YORK Feb 14 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, in the wake of weaker-than-expected economic growth data from Europe and Japan, but losses were capped by news of big merger and acquisition deals.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 51.70 points, or 0.37 percent, at 13,931.21. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.62 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,514.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 13.72 points, or 0.43 percent, at 3,183.16.

