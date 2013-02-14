US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on Europe data but deals support

BRIEF-Rapier Gold refutes further misleading comments by Delbrook
* Rapier Gold Inc - shareholder Bob Sangha, CEO of Maxit Capital, has filed a formal complaint against Delbrook
NEW YORK Feb 14 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, in the wake of weaker-than-expected economic growth data from Europe and Japan, but losses were capped by news of big merger and acquisition deals.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 51.70 points, or 0.37 percent, at 13,931.21. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.62 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,514.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 13.72 points, or 0.43 percent, at 3,183.16.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 28 Canada's AGT Food and Ingredients Inc, one of the world's biggest exporters of peas and lentils, expects India to extend an exemption for Canada within days from a crop fumigation policy that threatened to derail trade, Chief Executive Murad Al-Katib said on Tuesday.
March 28 Rent-A-Center Inc said on Tuesday it adopted a stockholder rights plan, or a so-called "poison pill", a month after activist investor Engaged Capital LLC stepped up efforts to push the furniture retailer to sell itself.